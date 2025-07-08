NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIP Group from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

NIP Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIP Group

Shares of NIPG opened at $1.93 on Friday. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIP Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NIPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About NIP Group

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

