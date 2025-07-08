Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,669 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.56% of Pan American Silver worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.93. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

