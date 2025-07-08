Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,042 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CCI opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

