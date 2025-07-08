Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,938 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

