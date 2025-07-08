Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,103,292 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,103,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

