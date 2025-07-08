Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE OTIS opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

