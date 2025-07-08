Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s Why

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 274,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 77,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Nicola Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Nicola Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIM

Nicola Mining Stock Up 40.0%

About Nicola Mining

The company has a market cap of C$140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.