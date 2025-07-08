NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00002538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.