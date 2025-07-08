Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

