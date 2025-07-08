New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) CEO Eric Brandon Robinson Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Brandon Robinson sold 250,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,067,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,142.50. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Brandon Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Eric Brandon Robinson acquired 1,111 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,499.75.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Brandon Robinson bought 3,625 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,501.25.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Eric Brandon Robinson purchased 5,538 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVR opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

New Horizon Aircraft ( NASDAQ:HOVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOVR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Horizon Aircraft stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of New Horizon Aircraft at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

