Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Netcall in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target for the company.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
