Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Netcall in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target for the company.

Netcall Stock Down 1.4%

About Netcall

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.11. The stock has a market cap of £189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.23. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.66).

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

