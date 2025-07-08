Navalign LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

SCHD stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

