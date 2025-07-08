M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

