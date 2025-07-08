M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $50,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 1,078.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period.

Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

