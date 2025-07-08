M&T Bank Corp Has $38.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

