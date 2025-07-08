M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $88,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

