Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,953,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

