Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.500-22.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.500 EPS.

MOH stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $230.96 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

