Mina Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $208.29 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $208.29 million and $11.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,240,752,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,751,585 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,240,723,511.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.1642236 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $10,882,405.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

