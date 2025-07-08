Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.32. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 13,730 shares trading hands.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$29.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About Midland Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.