MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,002.75. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and have sold 70,621 shares valued at $25,935,717. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $395.67 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 1,160.72%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

