Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $87.80 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $45,840.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,192.96. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,426.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $335,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Further Reading

