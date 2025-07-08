Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.34 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 532.60 ($7.25). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 525.60 ($7.15), with a volume of 2,114,962 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($125,765.62). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
