McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.64 and a 200-day moving average of $302.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.