Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Financial Contrast

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.24% 8.13% 3.69% Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.70% 6.91% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and Bayerische Motoren Werke”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $32.96 billion 0.11 $752.92 million $0.58 5.02 Bayerische Motoren Werke $154.09 billion 0.35 $7.89 billion $11.31 8.12

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mazda Motor and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bayerische Motoren Werke 1 2 0 1 2.25

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Mazda Motor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

