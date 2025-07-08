May Hill Capital LLC Sells 691 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

