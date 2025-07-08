May Hill Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $90,565,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

