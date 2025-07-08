May Hill Capital LLC Has $410,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $287.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

