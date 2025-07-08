May Hill Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $668.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $675.80. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

