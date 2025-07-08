Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $129,306,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.31 on Thursday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

