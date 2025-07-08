Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CART. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,162,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after buying an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $967,711 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Trading Up 3.5%

CART stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

