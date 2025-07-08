LTG Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

