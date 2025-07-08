Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 306.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.70.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

