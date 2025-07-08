LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,332.00 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

