Lionsgate Studios (LION) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 269 884 1585 40 2.50

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 57.88%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $4.02 billion -$128.50 million -13.05 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.90 billion -$285.69 million -29.24

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lionsgate Studios’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Dividends

Lionsgate Studios pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Lionsgate Studios pays out -111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lionsgate Studios is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios’ peers have a beta of 3.59, indicating that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.