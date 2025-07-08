Lion (LIOPF) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lion has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion’s peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 5.21% 7.00% 4.53% Lion Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $2.73 billion $139.90 million 21.54 Lion Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.55

This table compares Lion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Lion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion peers beat Lion on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It offers antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, and chemical products, include rubber processing and additive agents, mandrel release agents, fatty acid methyl esters, plant-based electrical insulating oils, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and cosmetics ingredients, as well as electro-conductive carbon black and pressure-sensitive adhesives; pet supplies; and gift and special-order products. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

