Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,001,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

RSPU stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $444.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

