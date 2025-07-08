Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 153.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 32.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

