Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 2.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

LW opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

