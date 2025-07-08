Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $34.69 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $34,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,677,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.32.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

