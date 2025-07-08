Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 85,693 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2,953.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 0.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,135,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

