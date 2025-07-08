Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Leidos stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 959.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

