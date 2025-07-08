Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for REGN Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.77. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.25 EPS.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $538.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
