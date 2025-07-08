Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,829 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.84. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

