Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

