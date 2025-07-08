Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.