Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (ASX:LNYN) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF (ASX:LNYN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th.
Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Believe the Hype? Can SoFi Maintain Its 3-Month Rally?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Centene Stock Dropped 40% — And Whether It’s a Buy Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
Receive News & Ratings for Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanyon Investment Fund Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.