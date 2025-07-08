L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,071,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

