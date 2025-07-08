Kyrrex (KRRX) Price Hits $0.0390 on Exchanges

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyrrex has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.35 million worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyrrex has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyrrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyrrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

