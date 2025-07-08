Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
