Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNG

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kraken Robotics

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.24. 1,381,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,304. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.